Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Apps Redesigned With Simplified Three-Tab Layout on iPhone

Microsoft today updated its Word Excel , and PowerPoint apps for the iPhone with a simplified three-tab layout.The three tabs include Home, New, and Open:The redesigned Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps are available on the App Store.Microsoft recently introduced a new Office app for iOS that provides access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint through a single app with a smaller download size. The app remains in beta testing via TestFlight.