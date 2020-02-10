Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Apps Redesigned With Simplified Three-Tab Layout on iPhone

Monday February 10, 2020 6:42 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Microsoft today updated its Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps for the iPhone with a simplified three-tab layout.


The three tabs include Home, New, and Open:
  • Home: Sign in to your Microsoft account and view recent documents, spreadsheets, or presentations
  • New: Create a new document, spreadsheet, or presentation with various templates to choose from
  • Open: Open an existing document, spreadsheet, or presentation stored on your iPhone, in the Files app, or on a supported cloud service
The redesigned Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps are available on the App Store.

Microsoft recently introduced a new Office app for iOS that provides access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint through a single app with a smaller download size. The app remains in beta testing via TestFlight.

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Office
3 comments