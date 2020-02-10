Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Apps Redesigned With Simplified Three-Tab Layout on iPhone

The three tabs include Home, New, and Open:
- Home: Sign in to your Microsoft account and view recent documents, spreadsheets, or presentations
- New: Create a new document, spreadsheet, or presentation with various templates to choose from
- Open: Open an existing document, spreadsheet, or presentation stored on your iPhone, in the Files app, or on a supported cloud service
Microsoft recently introduced a new Office app for iOS that provides access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint through a single app with a smaller download size. The app remains in beta testing via TestFlight.