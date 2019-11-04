New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Microsoft Introduces Unified Office App for iOS and Android

Monday November 4, 2019 6:30 am PST by Eric Slivka
Microsoft today announced a new Office for app for iOS and Android that brings together the functionality of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in a single app. The new app, currently available as a preview, simplifies working with different types of documents while also bringing in some new features to enhance productivity.

The Office app provides a simple, integrated experience that puts the tools you need for working on a mobile device at the forefront of the experience. We started by combining the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint mobile apps into a single app. Doing so brings all of your Office documents together in one place, reduces the need to switch between multiple apps, and significantly reduces the amount of space used on your phone compared to multiple installed apps. We then added new capabilities that harness the strengths of mobile devices, such as the camera, to enable you to create content in uniquely mobile ways. Finally, we added a new Actions Pane that helps you accomplish many of the common mobile tasks you need to do all from one place.
Camera integration lets you easily convert photos of documents and tables into Word and Excel files, while PowerPoint presentations can easily import photos from your camera roll. The new Actions pane supports a number of common tasks like creating PDFs from documents or photos, signing PDFs with your finger, scanning QR codes, and file transfers.

Office for mobile is available in public preview today, with the iOS preview running through Apple's TestFlight program and limited to the first 10,000 users. Users can gets basic access to the preview with no sign-in required, but if you log in with a work, school, or personal Microsoft account you'll get access to all of your cloud-based documents. The new Office app is currently only avaliable for phones, but it will be extended to tablets in the future, and Microsoft says it will continue to support and improve its existing standalone Office mobile apps.

Tag: Microsoft Office
[ 28 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Sethal
1 hour ago at 06:36 am
This just makes sense.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Dustman
26 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Soooo Microsoft Works is making a comeback?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
oneMadRssn
57 minutes ago at 06:44 am
I like this. Almost everyone I know with MS Office on their iPhones/iPads has all the apps in a single folder anyway.

Google needs to do the same.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
wordup60
42 minutes ago at 06:59 am


Typo in the first line. Already not looking good.


Am I missing something? Perfectly correct English as far as I can tell.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
KazuSnow
48 minutes ago at 06:53 am


Typo in the first line. Already not looking good.


They used the french spelling :p it's how you know it's quality
[automerge]1572879300[/automerge]

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JosephKing
55 minutes ago at 06:46 am
This is either going to end up being absolutely outstanding, or absolutely horrible. There will be no in-between...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
TallGuyGT
37 minutes ago at 07:04 am
I use (and like a lot) Office 365 on the Mac. But aside from Outlook, do people really use Office on their phones? The only time I ever use them is to open attachments for viewing. Can't see getting any Office work done on a phone sized screen. I'm sure people do or they wouldn't make them, just not me.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
shyam09
33 minutes ago at 07:08 am


Google needs to do the same.

Google would rather create hype about a new app that unifies their Google Docs stuff, and then either release it with minimal updates or just can the project all together. ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AndyMacAndMic
32 minutes ago at 07:09 am


Typo in the first line. Already not looking good.



https://grammarist.com/spelling/program-programme/
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ersan191
30 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Only 355MB too - not bad
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]