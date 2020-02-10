Night Mode Photo Shared by MacRumors Reader and Photographer Makes it Into Apple Ad

The photo depicted a lighthouse and a sky full of stars, as Dremali is an astrophotographer. Apple spotted Dremali's image after it was featured on the forums and recently used it in a new video showing off Night Mode.
Dremali has shared several Night Mode photos on the MacRumors forums and on his website, but the lighthouse image proved to be his most popular. According to EXIF info shared in the thread, the photo was a 20 second exposure using Night Mode with the standard lens and no other equipment except for a tripod.
Apple typically requires photographers and artists that it works with to sign non-disclosure agreements, so Dremali declined to comment on Apple's usage of his picture, but his astrophotography images offer up a great example of the benefits of Apple's Night Mode feature.
Night Mode uses long exposure capture techniques, machine learning, and other technologies to produce vivid, bright pictures even when lighting conditions are poor. Night Mode allows iPhone users to take photos in the dark that were not possible with prior versions of the iPhone.