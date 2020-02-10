Amazon Continues to Dominate U.S. Smart Speaker Market

Monday February 10, 2020 12:52 pm PST by Juli Clover
Amazon's Echo speakers continue to be the most popular smart speakers in the United States, and will remain in the dominant spot through at least 2021, according to new smart speaker user estimates shared today by eMarketer (via TechCrunch).

An estimated 69.7 percent of U.S. smart speaker users will use an Amazon Echo product in 2020, a number that's down slightly from the estimated 72.9 percent of smart speaker owners who used an Echo in 2019. In 2021, Amazon is estimated to see another small drop in usage, with eMarketer suggesting 68.2 percent of smart speaker owners will use an Echo.

Note: eMarketer says the percentages total over 100 percent because some smart speaker owners have more than one brand.
Google is expected to make some headway against Amazon, but eMarketer does not believe that the "Other" category, which includes Apple's HomePod, the Sonos One, and other smart speakers, will gain significant ground over the next two years.

An estimated 31.7 percent of smart speaker owners will use a Google device in 2020, while 18.4 percent will use speakers in the Other category. In 2021, that number is expected to grow to 32 percent for Google and 18.8 percent for the Other category.
Since Amazon first introduced the Echo, it has built a convincing lead in the U.S. and continues to beat back challenges from top competitors," said Victoria Petrock, a principal analyst at eMarketer. "We had previously expected Google and Apple to make more inroads in this market, but Amazon has remained aggressive. By offering affordable devices and building out the number of Alexa skills, the company has maintained Echo's appeal," she added.
eMarketer expects the number of U.S. smart speaker owners to grow over the next several years, but ownership numbers will rise slowly. 28.9 percent of internet users also have a smart speaker, a number that will grow to 30.5 percent next year.

Though Apple's ‌HomePod‌ recently turned two, Apple has had some difficulty securing a foothold in the smart speaker market. Apple's ‌HomePod‌ was priced at $349 when it launched in February 2018, but Apple dropped the price to $299 in April 2019. Even at $299, the ‌HomePod‌ is significantly more expensive than Amazon's Echo lineup, which includes smart speakers at multiple price points. Amazon's lowest priced device, the Echo Dot, sells for $30 and sometimes dips even lower.


Apple was hoping that the superior sound of the ‌HomePod‌ would draw customers to pay extra for sound quality, but the more affordable prices of the Amazon Echo and Google Home have been more appealing to most consumers. Amazon doesn't have quite the same advantage in non-U.S. markets because it supports fewer non-English languages than other speakers like the Google Home, so that is an area where Apple could make inroads into the smart speaker market.

‌HomePod‌ rollout has been slow, though, with the device limited to the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan

Apple is rumored to be working on a new, more affordable version of the ‌HomePod‌ with reduced tweeters, which could be released at some point in 2020. A lower price point will help the ‌HomePod‌ better compete with the Amazon Echo and the Google Home, but it will likely be difficult for Apple to catch up given the lead Amazon and Google have in the smart speaker market.

Avatar
topgunn
1 hour ago at 01:01 pm
My wife and I were joking about many smart devices we have now. I laughed. My wife laughed. Alexa laughed. Good times.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
levitynyc
1 hour ago at 01:01 pm
As they should.

Not even factoring in special priced deals, Amazon offers:

Decent speakers for $79, good speakers for $119, and excellent speakers for $199. Even the latest Echo Dot has halfway decent sound for $29.

Apple completely priced themselves out of the market with the $349 price tag.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
34 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
The HomePod isn't good enough for audiophiles, and, it's too expensive for everyone else.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AustinIllini
1 hour ago at 12:59 pm
In fairness, Apple isn't trying very hard. HomePod seems like a dead product so far...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
SlyMac
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
Yeah, the price for the home pod is just too high. I ended up buying a couple echo's during the black friday and cyber monday deals. Paid less than 120 for 2 of the nicer ones. One for the bedroom and one for the living room.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lkrupp
58 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
69.7% of the U.S. market, eh? Any guess as to how many of those are the cheapest Dots you can buy? 90%?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Dave-Z
49 minutes ago at 01:14 pm


Apple was hoping that the superior sound of the HomePod would draw customers to pay extra for sound quality


I'm just guessing, but people who really care about audio quality will buy proper sound systems. For everyone else, they're fine with just having any speaker that makes noise (be it podcasts, music, etc.). So Apple's real target is prosumer. Add in the lack-luster Siri and the HomePod isn't much of a product.

Like others in this thread have said, you can get a Google or Amazon product that's easily "good enough" for most people for a significant fraction of the HomePod price.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TravelsInBlue
47 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
My Echo Show has great sound quality and integrates much better with all of my third party devices around the house. The Hue functionality is solid, Spotify works great and I can even check security camera feeds fairly easily.

For twice the price, HomePod only sounds marginally better, and lacks in every other area. It’s too much of a niche product.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fmcshan
47 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
I’m hoping Apple releases a lower priced HomePod at some point this year. The current HomePod has incredible sound quality but its price point makes it a tough sell when compared to cheaper options from Amazon and Google.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
edgonzalez32
38 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Much like the Apple TV, Apple needs to release a cheaper alternative to the homepod. With that being said, I'm shocked that Google isn't higher considering how often Spotify hands them out like candy.
Rating: 1 Votes

