MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Adonit Note+ Stylus for iPad

Designed to be an alternative to the Apple Pencil, the Adonit Note+ is a feature rich stylus that offers much of the same functionality as the Apple Pencil but at a more affordable price point.
The MSRP on the Adonit site is $70, but you can get it on Amazon for just $60, which is $40 cheaper than the original Apple Pencil and $60 cheaper than the Apple Pencil 2.
Design wise, the Adonit Note+ is a little bit wider and shorter than both Apple Pencil models, and it looks like a traditional stylus, featuring the same sleek black design as earlier Adonit styluses.
Like the Apple Pencil, the Adonit Note+ features low latency, palm rejection, and 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, which allows line thickness to shift with pressure when writing or sketching on the iPad.
Built-in tilt support allows the Note+ to be held against the screen at an angle for shading when sketching or drawing, and the tip of the stylus, which is replaceable, has been designed to feel like writing on paper.
As with the Apple Pencil, the natural palm rejection feature works automatically in supported apps, so you can write or draw while resting your hand on the iPad's display. Adonit Note+ works with many third-party sketching/drawing apps, with a list available on the Adonit website.
It's worth noting that it doesn't work with all third-party apps, but it is compatible with Markup, Notes, and other Apple features supported by Apple Pencil.
There are two programmable buttons on the Note+ at the top of the stylus, which can be customized with different actions such as an eraser or undo/redo functionality. There's no need to pair the Note+ to the iPad -- just press one of the buttons to turn it on and it works automatically.
The Note+ has a convenient USB-C port on the bottom, and a five minute charge of the stylus offers an hour of battery life, while a full charge provides 10 hours of battery life.
The Adonit Note+ is compatible with the third-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the third-generation iPad Air, the sixth and seventh-generation iPads, and the fifth-generation iPad mini. It will also work with future iPads that come out.
