Apple TV+ Gets First Comedy Series With Launch of 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet'
Created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, known for their work on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mythic Quest" follows a team of video game developers navigating the challenges of running a popular World of Warcraft-style video game.
Rob McElhenney is the star of the show as the video game director, but Day does not have a role. David Hornsby, who plays Cricket on "Always Sunny," has a role in the new show. Hornsby recently said that "Always Sunny" provides the "flavor for a lot of the comedy" in "Mythic Quest."
Other stars include F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.
"Mythic Quest" reviews have been fairly positive so far, with the show earning a 77 percent "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 80 percent audience score. Some sites have said that it's the "Silicon Valley" for game developers.
All nine episodes of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" are available now on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month after a seven-day trial, though Apple users who have purchased a new device since September 10, 2019 have access to a free year of service.
If you're referring to your posts, then yes. Another huge pathetic flop.
Yet another flop I guess.
Disagree completely on Morning Show. It started slowly but each subsequent episode was better than the one prior. Ended incredibly strong.
Most series I’ve seen so far have been lukewarm, Morning Show, Truth Be Told, Dickinson. The Servant started off strong but went belly up mid-season imho. The Morning Show tried hard to keep workplace issues, politics & scandals in scale and fair on all accounts, but went belly up as well earlier with all the sobbing and whining. Same for Truth Be Told. Too much dragged out drama.
Will give this a go anyway
oh wait
Different strokes for different folks but that bagel exchange is hilarious if for no other reason than I have had that conversation almost word for word with a student.
Isn’t Dickinson a comedy show?
Technically, Apple does classify it under Comedy. But as the first paragraph of this story notes, it is more of a Dark Comedy, whereas this is more the traditional comedy sitcom. But hey, I still think you're right that they shouldn't split the definition, otherwise it does incorrectly seem like it's the only one.
Tell us more about things you hate.
If I hate It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia am I likely to hate this?
Considering how far along you’ve given the other shows, they must’ve piqued your interest.
The reason so many Pilots are called “pilot” is that the first episode is normally the pitch to a studio with the hope of shopping or getting picked up. That’s why Pilot episodes are so starkly different than subsequent episodes. Sometimes they are produced months in advance to the other episodes because of negotiations and determining budget to fund the entire season. The first episode of The Office is a good example. Or a more current example is Superstore - which had a much different aesthetic than the episodes after.
And here I thought Apple would be the one to get rid of the industry's lazy practice of not giving first episodes real titles once they're picked up for a full season. So disappointed that the first episode is called "Pilot".
2 of the producers are from Sunny. More are from Community. It's nothing at all like Sunny, btw. It leans more towards Community's earlier seasons.
While I haven't watched this, isn't it the same creators? Even the trailer gives off Always Sunny vibes, although that could be the actor.
Mac & Rickety Cricket, should be fun! :D
