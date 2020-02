Apple today shared a new Night Mode video on its YouTube channel, highlighting the low-light photography feature added to the iPhone 11 , 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.The short video is set to the song "We Only Come Out At Night" by the Smashing Pumpkins and features several ‌Night Mode‌ comparison images, many of which Apple has shown before.‌Night Mode‌ is one of the key new features in the new ‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, and Apple has been heavily advertising it.‌Night Mode‌ is able to capture much brighter pictures in low lighting conditions using AI software and the A13 chip.