Nearly five months after the release of iOS 13, Google has finally updated its Translate app with Dark Mode support on the iPhone and iPad, although the color scheme is dark gray rather than true black.Dark Mode in the Google Translate app is tied to the system-level appearance selected in Settings > Display & Brightness > Appearance.Google has been slowly adding Dark Mode support to its iOS apps, but the option is still not available for all Gmail app users Google Translate is a free download on the App Store