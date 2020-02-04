Apple Inks Apple Music Deal for 'Verified' Video Service From Genius

Tuesday February 4, 2020 12:54 PM PST by Juli Clover
"Verified," a video service from Genius, is available on Apple Music as of today, reports The Verge. "Verified" features artists like Billie Eilish and Cardi B explaining the meaning behind the lyrics of their songs.

Under the terms of the deal, ‌Apple Music‌ will co-produce "Verified," and episodes will premiere on ‌Apple Music‌. After a set period of time, new content will also be available on the Genius website and YouTube.


Since "Verified" debuted in 2016, Genius has created more than 800 episodes. At this time, there are no plans to bring older episodes of "Verified" to the ‌Apple Music‌ platform.

There are two new "Verified" episodes that are available via ‌Apple Music‌. The first features Alec Benjamin's "Mind is A Prison" and the second features Yung Baby Tate's "CAMP."

‌Apple Music‌ and Genius have partnered up before. Genius provides lyrics for ‌Apple Music‌, and ‌Apple Music‌ is the official music player on the Genius.com website.

Tag: Apple Music Guide
1 comments