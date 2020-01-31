In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Providing Free Replacement AirPods Pro Tips Under AppleCare+
Multiple MacRumors readers have reported being provided replacement tips at no cost after going through Apple's support repair steps for the AirPods Pro.
From MacRumors reader Boshii:
I'm not sure if it's an AppleCare+ thing or not but I set up the replacement online and there was no fee. I was under the impression that there will be a cost even with AppleCare+.AirPods Pro owners with AppleCare+ who want to order replacement tips can do so by going to the Apple support site, choosing the AirPods Pro, picking the option to replace an AirPod or an ear tip, selecting the option to replace the AirPods Pro ear tips, and then choosing the order replacement option.
When ordering replacement tips, Apple sends one pair in a specified size only, and it's not clear if there's a limit on the number of free replacement tips that can be ordered.
Apple's support site and the AppleCare+ page for headphones don't mention the possibility of free replacement tips, instead suggesting the tips will have a $3.95 replacement fee. Ordering AirPods tips without AppleCare+ incurs the aforementioned $3.95 fee.
Call it customer goodwill.
...and that's how you change the world.
So technically, Apple is only replacing with 1/3 of what you would get if you went ahead and forked out the $3.99. What a deal for only $29 worth of Apple Care!
When ordering replacement tips, Apple sends one pair in a specified size only,
You da man, Tim!
