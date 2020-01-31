Apple Providing Free Replacement AirPods Pro Tips Under AppleCare+

Friday January 31, 2020 2:05 pm PST by Juli Clover
Customers who have AirPods Pro that also purchased an AppleCare+ protection plan for $29 appear to be able to receive free replacement tips for their ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Multiple MacRumors readers have reported being provided replacement tips at no cost after going through Apple's support repair steps for the ‌AirPods Pro‌.


From MacRumors reader Boshii:
I'm not sure if it's an ‌AppleCare‌+ thing or not but I set up the replacement online and there was no fee. I was under the impression that there will be a cost even with ‌AppleCare‌+.
‌AirPods Pro‌ owners with ‌AppleCare‌+ who want to order replacement tips can do so by going to the Apple support site, choosing the ‌AirPods Pro‌, picking the option to replace an AirPod or an ear tip, selecting the option to replace the ‌AirPods Pro‌ ear tips, and then choosing the order replacement option.

When ordering replacement tips, Apple sends one pair in a specified size only, and it's not clear if there's a limit on the number of free replacement tips that can be ordered.

Apple's support site and the ‌AppleCare‌+ page for headphones don't mention the possibility of free replacement tips, instead suggesting the tips will have a $3.95 replacement fee. Ordering AirPods tips without ‌AppleCare‌+ incurs the aforementioned $3.95 fee.

