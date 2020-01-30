2020 Mazda Miata Gets Factory-Installed CarPlay

The new Miata features a seven-inch touchscreen display with dual USB ports. CarPlay can be accessed through Mazda Connect once an iPhone is connected to the infotainment system with a Lightning cable.
Now available in over 500 vehicle models, CarPlay provides convenient access to frequently used iPhone apps such as Phone, Messages, Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze, Apple Music, and Spotify directly from the dashboard.
Mazda says the Miata is the Guinness World Record holder for the best-selling two-seater sports car. With a front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, the 2020 model produces up to 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm.
The 2020 MX-5 Miata will arrive to Mazda dealerships in February 2020, with pricing starting at $26,580 in the United States.
If you own an older Miata, CarPlay remains available as a dealer-installed upgrade in select 2014 model year and newer Mazda vehicles equipped with the Mazda Connect infotainment system in the United States.
