HomePod Coming Soon to India

Wednesday January 29, 2020 10:17 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple plans to make its HomePod speaker available in India in the near future, according to an updated ‌HomePod‌ section on the Apple India website.

The news of the ‌HomePod‌'s upcoming launch follows the release of the 13.3.1 software for HomePod, which included support for Indian English Siri voices.


The ‌HomePod‌ will be priced at ₹19,900 in India, which is equivalent to $279 in United States dollars. That's a bit cheaper than the base price of the ‌HomePod‌ in the U.S., where the speaker sells for $299.

Apple has not provided a specific date for the launch of the ‌HomePod‌ in India, and says to "check back later for availability." Apple is said to be planning to open an online store in India later this year, but for now, HomePods in the country will need to be purchased through a third-party retailer following launch.

‌HomePod‌ is already available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

