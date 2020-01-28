Apple CEO Tim Cook on 5G: 'We're Excited About Our Pipeline'

Tuesday January 28, 2020 2:48 pm PST by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call covering the first fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about 5G, and how much of a demand driver it might be for Apple.

Cook of course said that he wouldn't comment on future Apple products with respect to 5G, but said 5G is in the "early innings of its deployment on a global basis."


Cook went on to say that Apple "couldn't be prouder" of its current iPhone lineup, and is excited about the upcoming product pipeline. "We wouldn't trade our position with anybody," he said.

In another question, Cook was asked about the demand for 5G and the demand for lower-cost iPhones, and how that might impact Apple's future ‌iPhone‌ product plans, which Cook also declined to comment on. He did say that in general, "it's important to look around the world at 5G deployment schedules." Cook said he will not comment on the price of handsets that are not announced.

Rumors suggest that Apple's 2020 iPhones will include 5G support for the first time, allowing the devices to connect to available mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G networks, which carriers are in the process of rolling out in the United States and around the world. Rumors indicate Apple will use Qualcomm's 5G chips for 5G connectivity.

[ 13 comments ]

Baymowe335
36 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
They aren’t going to comment on future products. Get over it.
JustMartin
38 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
does he have this phrase tattooed somewhere?
AppleHealth
17 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Glad I got a 11 Pro, can stay away from 5G phones for as long as possible ?
Jim Lahey
16 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
As a UK citizen I will not be using 5G if I have choice. Ever.
Rating: 1 Votes
Michael Scrip
14 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
I remember having a 3G phone in a 4G world.

It sucked... because 3G sucked. And I couldn't wait to get a 4G phone.

But this time around... I'm not really excited for 5G. I mean... I'll take it if my next phone has it. But I'm not seeking out 5G for my next phone. Today's 4G is pretty good.

I've never said "argh... I wish I had 5G here..."

I'd rather carriers finish rolling out good 4G to ALL areas. I still find pockets of low-connectivity in rural areas.

But if an area doesn't even have good 4G... I don't think carriers will be racing to install 5G there either.
JPack
13 minutes ago at 03:20 pm


but no 5G for iPhone 9?


SE2 is $399. I don’t think many are expecting 5G.
Freida
7 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
I really don't see the appeal of 5G right now and why is everyone obsessed about it. Even 4G is not covered everywhere and people are crazy about 5G. I feel some people need reality check rather than chasing the numbers on a marketing leaflet.
