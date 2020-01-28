Apple to Start Online iPhone, iPad and Mac Sales in India in Third Quarter

The news comes courtesy of a "source familiar with the matter," and Apple's online store rollout is taking a "little longer than previously expected." Apple originally wanted to begin online sales in the country in the first quarter of 2020.
Apple last summer said that it was "eager" to bring online and in-store sales to customers in India. Apple is still working on the logistics of setting up the store, with the quarter between July and September set as the new deadline.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to take a trip to India when Apple is ready to begin online sales.
At the current time, Apple device sales in India are done through third-party retailers as Apple did not have permission to sell devices in the country due to foreign investment rules and regulations.
In August 2019, India eased the rules that had kept Apple from offering its products in first-party stores and an online Apple Store. Apple is now said to be working on opening up retail locations in India, with a store in Mumbai in the works.