Apple CEO Tim Cook Excited About AR Because of Appeal to Both Businesses and Consumers

Cook said that AR is exciting to him because there are AR uses for consumer applications and enterprise applications, which is a rarity.
There are consumer applications and there are enterprise applications. This is the reason we're so excited about AR. You rarely have new technology that both business and consumers see as key to them.Apple is rumored to be including new AR capabilities in its 2020 iPhones, through the introduction of a new 3D camera that uses ToF laser technology for measuring the distance between objects, which will make AR apps better than ever.
That's the reason I think it's going to pervade your life - it's going to go across both business and home life. I think these things will happen in parallel. You can go in the App Store and ARKit apps, and enterprises are working on AR.
Apple is also said to be working on some kind of augmented reality headset, which could come out in the next few years.