Apple Shares Trailer for 'Carpool Karaoke' Season 3
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" predates Apple TV+, having first debuted in August 2017 on Apple Music. The show is based on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment made popular by "The Late Late Show With James Corden." Apple's version pairs celebrities, musicians, and athletes, putting them together in a car to sing popular songs.
Season 3 of "Carpool Karaoke" will feature Kesha, Fred Armisen, Weezer, Jay Leno, Seal, the cast of "Stranger Things," and more.
Episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will be available every Thursday, with the show able to be watched in the Apple TV app for free.
