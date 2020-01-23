Apple Shares Trailer for 'Carpool Karaoke' Season 3

Thursday January 23, 2020 11:06 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple is preparing to release a third season of its ongoing show "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," with the new trailer shared this morning on YouTube.


"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" predates Apple TV+, having first debuted in August 2017 on Apple Music. The show is based on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment made popular by "The Late Late Show With James Corden." Apple's version pairs celebrities, musicians, and athletes, putting them together in a car to sing popular songs.

Season 3 of "Carpool Karaoke" will feature Kesha, Fred Armisen, Weezer, Jay Leno, Seal, the cast of "Stranger Things," and more.

Episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will be available every Thursday, with the show able to be watched in the ‌Apple TV‌ app for free.

