Deals: Get the 256GB 15-Inch MacBook Pro for $1,799.99 ($600 Off, Lowest Ever Price)

Tuesday January 21, 2020 5:31 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and Best Buy today are offering a couple of solid discounts on the MacBook Pro in various configurations. In the sales, there are lowest-ever prices on the 15-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both from 2019.

We've also included a few discounts on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which has prices starting at $1,199.99 for the 128GB configuration. All of the links below represent discounts found at either Amazon or Best Buy, unless otherwise noted. For the Best Buy sales, you'll need to be a My Best Buy member to see the lowest-ever prices.

2019 MacBook Pro Sale


The link for the 15-inch, 2.6 GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD ('http://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/153062/633495/10014?prodsku=5430541&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-pro-15-4-display-with-touch-bar-intel-core-i7-16gb-memory-amd-radeon-pro-555x-256gb-ssd-space-gray%2F5430541.p%3FskuId%3D5430541%26cmp%3DR') is showing $1,899 for me, not $1,799


You need to have a Best Buy account to see the additional $100.
