Apple Shares New 'Slofie' Videos Highlighting iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Cameras

Sunday January 19, 2020 5:00 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple today shared two new "slofie" videos taken using the slow-motion capture feature of the front-facing camera of the iPhone and iPhone 11 Pro.

The two short videos, called "Backflip" and "Whiteout," feature slow motion selfie videos captured by professional snowboarders.




Apple's iPhones have long had a "slo-mo" slow motion video feature for capturing slow motion content with the rear camera, but with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, slow motion capabilities were also added to the front-facing camera, enabling "slofies."

