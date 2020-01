Apple Shares New 'Slofie' Videos Highlighting iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Cameras

Apple today shared two new "slofie" videos taken using the slow-motion capture feature of the front-facing camera of the iPhone and iPhone 11 Pro The two short videos, called "Backflip" and "Whiteout," feature slow motion selfie videos captured by professional snowboarders.Apple's iPhones have long had a "slo-mo" slow motion video feature for capturing slow motion content with the rear camera, but with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, slow motion capabilities were also added to the front-facing camera, enabling "slofies."