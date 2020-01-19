On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Shares New 'Slofie' Videos Highlighting iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Cameras
The two short videos, called "Backflip" and "Whiteout," feature slow motion selfie videos captured by professional snowboarders.
Apple's iPhones have long had a "slo-mo" slow motion video feature for capturing slow motion content with the rear camera, but with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, slow motion capabilities were also added to the front-facing camera, enabling "slofies."