Acclaimed actress Meryl Streep is set to narrate a forthcoming animated short film about Earth Day for Apple TV+ In celebration of Earth Day, which falls on April 22, the 36-minute short will follow a curious seven-year-old who learns about the planet from his parents and visits a mysterious exhibit at the "Museum of Everything," according to Variety . The film is based on The New York Times bestselling book from Jeffers."Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" will debut on Apple TV+ on April 17.