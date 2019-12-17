Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Update to Developers

Tuesday December 17, 2019 10:04 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS 10.15.3 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after releasing the macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update.

The new ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ beta can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.


We don't yet know what improvements the third update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ will bring, but it will likely focus on performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be fixed in the ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.2 update.

If we find anything new in the first ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.3 update, we'll update this article.

Avatar
bsbeamer
1 hour ago at 10:15 am
PLEASE hope this fixes the RX 5700 XT drivers! Horrible performance compared to RX 580.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
nutmac
54 minutes ago at 10:26 am
macOS features marked for spring release:

Communication Limits
Communication Limits let you control who your children can communicate with and who can communicate with them throughout the day and during downtime.

iCloud Drive folder sharing
You can now share folders with a private link. Anyone who has access can see the folder in iCloud Drive, add new files, and get the latest versions of files.

Neither seem to be on this build.
Rating: 1 Votes
