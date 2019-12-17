Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Update to Developers

The new macOS Catalina beta can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.
We don't yet know what improvements the third update to macOS Catalina will bring, but it will likely focus on performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be fixed in the macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update.
If we find anything new in the first macOS Catalina 10.15.3 update, we'll update this article.