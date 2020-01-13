On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
AirPods Pro 2C54 Firmware: Worse Noise Canceling, Improved Frequency Response and Bass Accuracy
Users asked tech review site RTINGS.com to reevaluate their previous testing of the AirPods Pro with the new firmware to confirm any changes in the new firmware.
RTINGS published its findings today and does confirm that the 2C54 firmware objectively worsens the AirPods Pro active noise canceling feature:
Update 01/10/2020: After updating to Firmware 2C45, we retested the headphones and our results showed a fairly significant drop in isolation performance, primarily in the bass-range. This means that with ANC turned on, these headphones won't do nearly as good a job blocking out the low engine rumbles of planes or buses as they did before this update. This review reflects these changes.The news is not all bad, however. In other areas of testing, the 2C54 Firmware appears to improve performance in frequency response and bass accuracy. Note: RTINGS incorrectly refers to the firmware as version 2C45, not 2C54.
Apple pulled the 2C54 firmware only days after its release, so it is presumably working on the issues described. You can tell what firmware version you have by going to Settings -> General -> About -> AirPods Pro.
I am still loving the APP in Transparency mode for golf; music and still good feel!
I don't own a pair yet, but I'd still take better sound quality vs better noise cancelling. In most situations I need to hear some background noise anyway plus they are earbuds and probably already seel off a decent amount of noise. But hopefully the next firmware gives us the best of both worlds. :)
At this price we deserve to be able to choose what to prioritize rather than having Apple stealth-decide for us. I need the better noise cancelation for traveling, studying in environments with excessive noise/din, etc. The settings applications for both Bose and Sony ANC products allow you to select the ANC level precisely - they need to give us a similar choice here.
I was blown away with the initial level of the AirPod Pro ANC on release day, it was exactly what I hoped for and compared favorably to the much larger over-the-ear Bose and Sony units. I knew immediately after the firmware update that it had gotten drastically worse. I have to turn music up much louder now to drown out the background noise, which goes against everything Apple’s done for hearing health recently with showing you your average dB exposure in iOS 13. I really liked not having to turn up so loud because the initial ANC was so good.
Yeah, I'm not worrying about it. They'll fix both in the end.
