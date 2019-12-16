On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro were previously using firmware version 2B588, while AirPods 2 were previously using 2A364. Both AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 run firmware version 2C54 following the update.
There's no clear cut way to upgrade the firmware of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, with the new software being installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device.
Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
You can check the firmware of your AirPods by following these steps:
- Make sure the AirPods are connected to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[ Read All Comments ]