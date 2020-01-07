CES 2020: Alpine and Pioneer Debut Largest-Ever CarPlay Receivers With Up to 11-Inch Hovering Displays

Alpine is debuting a new CarPlay and Android Auto receiver with an 11-inch capacitive touchscreen, which it claims is the largest on the market, offering 49 percent more surface area than its 9-inch receivers. The display hovers over the dashboard, allowing it to be placed in most vehicles without the need for custom installation.
The display is attached to an adjustable mount that is connected to a traditional single-DIN chassis. It can be tilted at four pre-set angle points to better match the tilt and height of the dashboard.
Other features of the iLX-F411 include a mech-less design with no CD/DVD slot, Bluetooth music playback, SiriusXM readiness, a USB-A port, an AUX input, one HDMI input and one HDMI output, and one rear-view camera input. When not in CarPlay mode, the receiver has a customizable user interface with 22 available widgets.
Alpine says the iLX-F411 will be available in June 2020 for a suggested price of $1,200 in the United States. Alpine also has two new 9-inch receivers — model numbers iLX-F309 and iLX-F259 — available now for $800 to $1,200.
Pioneer is showing off five new CarPlay and Android Auto receivers at CES, including the DMH-WT8600NEX, a 10.1-inch model with a 720p capacitive touchscreen. Like the Alpine receiver above, the display hovers over the dashboard, allowing for it to have a traditional single-DIN chassis with no custom installation needed.
The DMH-WT8600NEX supports both wired and wireless CarPlay, according to Pioneer. This means an iPhone can be connected to the receiver with a Lightning to USB cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
Pioneer says the DMH-WT8600NEX will have a suggested price of $1,200 in the United States, but it is unclear when it will be available. Pioneer is also releasing two 6.8-inch and two 9-inch receivers as part of its 2020 lineup.
Jensen and JVC/Kenwood are also launching new CarPlay receivers at CES this week.