CES 2020: Lutron Debuts New Accessories for HomeKit-Compatible Caseta Line

Lutron is adding two new accessories to its Caseta line of HomeKit-enabled light bulbs and switches, introducing the Caseta Smart Motion Sensor and the Caseta Repeater.The Smart Motion Sensor is designed to control lights and the Lutron Serena shades wirelessly, turning devices on and off when motion is sensed. One motion sensor is able to control any number of Caseta smart switches dimmers, fans, and smart shades.According to Lutron, its motion sensor can detect motion three times better than competing products, with a 180-degree field of view. The wireless sensor can be mounted anywhere, and customized light levels can be set for each device controlled by the sensor. No charging is required, and there's a 10-year battery life.The Caseta Repeater expands the range of the Caseta system by 60 feet when it's placed within 60 feet of a Caseta Smart Bridge. It works plugged in to any outlet, and works alongside the Plug-in Dimmer, which also functions as a repeater.Lutron says the Caseta Smart Motion Sensor and Caseta Repeater will be available online at the beginning of February. The Motion Sensor will be priced at $50, while the Repeater will be priced at $75.