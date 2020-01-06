On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Intel Unveils 10th-Generation 'Comet Lake' Chips With Speeds Over 5GHz
As highlighted by AnandTech, the new 10th-generation chips will be built on the 14++nm architecture and will reach higher than ever speeds. The Core i7 chips will hit 5GHz speeds, while the Core i9 models will exceed 5GHz.
Intel hasn't shared additional details on the chips yet, but AnandTech speculates that Intel will introduce Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and Velocity Boost technology to the chips.
There are already a few manufacturers such as Acer and Lenovo that have announced support for the new 45W chips, and Intel believes the hardware will be coming to the market soon, so these may be the chips Apple will use in a 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Praying for the opposite. Anyone who’s held a lightweight 2018 iPad Pro in their hand as it coolly, fanlessly renders out 4K video files in seconds knows what’s coming with ARM. Curious to see how they handle software but can’t wait.
I just hope and pray Apple stays with Intel chips. ARM hardware is great for phones and tablets, power efficiency and light tasks, but they simply do not perform the same or sustain peak computing for as long. As a gamer and Engineer who does a lot of simulation and uses taxing design software on the CPU/GPU ARM devices are not for me.
Jesus, still with the 14nm processor? Yikes.
7nm, 5nm is a marketing term. I remember a news about a representative from TSMC stating that the 'nm' is more like a symbol, just like '10th gen'.
14 nm is a marketing term?
However, intel's inability to release 10nm as scheduled should still be considered as a management disaster.
this sounds patently incorrect as arm is just an architecture and the insane performance on iPad Pro and iPhone 11 surpass most of apple’s intel laptop line
Most of what Apple sells is mobile and AMD is woefully behind there. If AMD can beat Intel at mobile, THAT’S when you can seriously consider that Apple may move to AMD.
Meanwhile AMD is kicking their butt.
I thought we all knew Comet-Lake H-Series was 14nm? What's with all the surprised people?
Yeah, nothing new here except a bit of detail directly from Intel confirming some of the rumors on clock speed, staying at 8 cores at the top end (which isn't at all a surprise, maxing out 8 cores already hit thermal issues on a laptop) and the feature set. Biggest impact for the MacBook Pro is really the LPDDR4x, Wifi 6. Not the clock speed, IMO.
