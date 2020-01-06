CES 2020: Incipio Launches New Plant-Based Compostable iPhone Cases

According to Incipio, its new "Organicore" cases are designed to reduce landfill waste and are made from a 100 percent compostable material. They will break down in as early as six months in industrial compost facilities.
The Organicore cases offer drop protection against drops up to six feet, while also providing protection against bumps, drops, and wear and tear. The cases are designed to be slim, and have a raised bezel to protect the display.
All of the cases feature a flexible shell with a smooth exterior, and are compatible with wireless charging.
Incipio's Organicore cases are available starting today for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max in black, green, gray, and beige. The cases are priced at $40
Incipio plans to introduce Organicore cases for additional devices like the AirPods and AirPods Pro "in the coming months."