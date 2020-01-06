CES 2020: Griffin and Aukey Launching New Ultra-Compact GaN-Based Wall Chargers in Second Quarter of 2020

Griffin has three new PowerBlock chargers based on GaN, including a 30W option with dual USB-C ports for devices like an iPhone or iPad, a 45W option with a single USB-C port for devices like a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 96W option with a single USB-C port for devices like the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The chargers are anywhere from 11 to 57 percent smaller than non-GaN versions, depending on the wattage, according to Griffin. All of them support USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, and they all have folding prongs.
Griffin says the new PowerBlock lineup will be available in the second quarter of 2020, with prices ranging from $49.99 to $79.99.
Aukey is also launching a new line of GaN-based chargers in the second quarter of 2020. Full details and pricing have yet to be disclosed, but based on the image below, the so-called Omnia Series will include at least five portable chargers with various combinations of USB-C and/or USB-A ports.
Aukey will be showcasing its new chargers with more details on the CES 2020 show floor this week.