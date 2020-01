Deals: Stick With Your New Year's Resolutions Using These iOS/macOS Apps for Finance, Mindfulness, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with StackSocial. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

New Year App Sales

macOS

PDF Expert - $29.99, down from $79.99: Edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines with speed and ease.

MoneyWiz 3 Personal Finance - $19.99, down from $49.99: Organize your bank accounts, budgets, and bills in one place.

iOS

Mondly - $59.99, down from $69.99 (Lifetime Subscription): Learn new languages using Mondly's professional voice actors, speech recognition, and conversation-focused curriculum.

12min Micro Book Library - $29, down from $39 (Lifetime Subscription): Choose from hundreds of easily-digestible "micro books" that you can read in 12 minutes.

Aura Meditation App Premium - $39.99, down from $94.99 (One Year Subscription): Aura uses machine learning to cater to your specific mindfulness needs, through guided daily meditations.

Now that we're in 2020, many people are trying to stick to their New Year's resolutions. As a way to help out, StackSocial has introduced discounts on a collection of Mac and iOS apps that can budget your spending, encourage you to increase the time you spend reading or meditating, and more.To further deepen the discounts, you can use the exclusive promo codeto take anany of the apps listed below (except PDF Expert). In total, you can save on PDF Expert, MoneyWiz 3, Mondly, 12min Micro Book Library, and Aura.Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.