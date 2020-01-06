CES 2020: Sengled Unveils New Smart Light Bulbs and HomeKit-Compatible Hub

The new Edison Filament Bulb is a vintage addition to Sengled's lineup. The filament is visible through the clear bulb, providing a golden glow at a 2100K color temperature.
There are also new candle light bulbs with 16 million colors to choose from, including Smart LED E12 Candle Light Bulbs that are designed to fit in chandeliers, ceiling fans and night lights.
Sengled is also adding Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring to its lineup, converting traditional lamps and home appliances into smart devices. The plug monitors energy consumption of your plugged-in devices allowing closer energy management.
Meanwhile, the third-generation Sengled Smart Hub has received several enhancements including the addition of Apple HomeKit support, enabling owners to use Siri to control their smart devices. The new hub enables users to connect to over 64 smart lights and accessories and also supports Zigbee 3.0.
The Sengled Smart LED Edison Filament Bulb comes in a pack of two and costs $29.99, while the Sengled Smart LED E12 Candle Light Bulbs is priced at $24.99. The Sengled Smart Hub and the Sengled Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring retail at $29.99 and $19.99, respectively.