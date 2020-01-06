CES 2020: Belkin's Wemo Brand Gains New HomeKit-Enabled WiFi Smart Plug and Remote

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is the smallest yet in the Wemo lineup, and it is designed to integrate with Apple's HomeKit as well as Alexa and Google Assistant.
Using the Wemo app, Siri commands, or the Home app, those in the Apple ecosystem can wirelessly control lamps, heaters, fans, or more with the smart plug. Belkin plans to launch the new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug in the spring of 2020, and it will be priced at $24.99.
Also new to Wemo is the Wemo Stage, a control accessory that can be programmed with up to six scenes or settings activated using short presses or long presses.
The Wemo Stage works with HomeKit, so it can be set to activate Siri scenes created in the Home app with multiple HomeKit products. The Wemo Stage is set to launch in the summer of 2020 and it will be priced at $50.