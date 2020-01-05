CES 2020: Arlo Debuts New Wire-Free Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

The Pro 3's powerful LEDs illuminate a wide area and can be activated by motion or manually using the Arlo iOS app, from which users can zoom in on objects and see clear details and colors in 2K HDR, live or as recorded video.
Thanks to a dedicated ambient light sensor, the floodlight camera can also automatically measure the amount of surrounding light and dynamically adjust brightness accordingly, which has the added benefit of conserving battery life.
The camera has a 160-degree diagonal field of view, as well as color night vision with the option to see in traditional black and white, while two-way audio allows users to see and hear visitors.
A built-in smart siren can be manually triggered remotely or automatically during an event, and users can customize the floodlight and camera settings to suit. The camera is also powered by a long-lasting rechargeable battery for wire-free convenience.
The Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Floodlight Camera will be available to purchase in Spring 2020 at an MSRP of $249.99.