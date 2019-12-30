On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Watch Series 5 in (PRODUCT)RED May Launch in 2020
The report claims the unreleased Apple Watch briefly appeared in an unspecified Apple database, adding that it would likely be an aluminum model with a similar red finish as the iPod touch. The new color would be offered alongside existing silver, space gray, and gold aluminum casing options.
It is unclear exactly when the new Apple Watch model could be released, but the spring is a possibility. Apple introduced (PRODUCT)RED versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in March 2017 and April 2018, respectively.
Apple donates a portion of proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED product that it sells to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, raising more than $220 million since 2006. Apple sells a wide range of (PRODUCT)RED products, ranging from iPhone and iPad cases to Beats headphones and speakers.