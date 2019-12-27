MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter That Turns an iPad or Mac Into a Second Screen

The Luna Display plugs into your Mac using USB-C for modern Macs or Mini DisplayPort for older Macs, and then using the Luna Display Software, it connects an iPad or another Mac to your primary Mac using Wi-Fi.
Once connected, the Luna Display extends your Mac's display to the secondary Mac or the iPad, adding second screen functionality.
The $80 Luna Display used to be limited to the iPad, but following Apple's release of Sidecar with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina, Luna Display functionality was expanded to encompass Macs as well. With Mac-to-Mac support, the Luna Display adapter offers functionality that Apple's Sidecar isn't able to provide, making it a great alternative if you want to use an older Mac as an extra display.
To use Mac-to-Mac mode, the primary Mac needs to be running OS X El Capitan or later, while the secondary Mac needs to be running OS X Mountain Lion or later, which means this can work with much older machines.
For optimal performance, the main Mac should be a 2012 MacBook Air or later, a 2012 MacBook Pro or later, a 2012 Mac mini or later, a 2012 iMac or later, or a 2013 Mac Pro or later.
When used with a Mac in Mac-to-Mac mode, Luna Display offers full keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support on both of the Macs. More info on Mac-to-Mac mode can be found on the Luna Display website.
Luna Display works with almost all modern iPads as well, with expanded support over what Apple's Sidecar offers. You can use it with the iPad 2 or later, all iPad mini models, all iPad Pro models, and all iPad Air models, with iOS 9.1 or later as the only requirement. Performance is faster on newer iPads, but older models work just fine.
