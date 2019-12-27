Apple Pay Celebrates New Year's With 20% Off Grubhub Orders

Friday December 27, 2019 12:12 PM PST by Eric Slivka
Apple today sent out an email advertising its latest Apple Pay promotion, which includes 20 percent off delivery orders from Grubhub through January 1.


The deal is valid when paying via ‌Apple Pay‌ through the Grubhub app and website with promo code CELEBRATE20. The code is one-time use for personal Grubhub accounts and offers a maximum value of $10 on order subtotals before taxes, tips, and fees.

In addition to Grubhub, Apple's email also promotes other ways to use ‌Apple Pay‌ to "ring in the new year," including movie tickets on Fandango, hotel deals on HotelTonight, and car rentals through Turo. Finally, Apple notes that it's the last chance to receive 6 percent back on Apple Store and apple.com purchases when paying with Apple Card through December 31.

