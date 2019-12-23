Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29

Monday December 23, 2019 7:22 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple is planning to offer some kind of holiday App Store promotion that may see the company giving away free apps and games.

In Australia, where it is December 24, ‌App Store‌ users are waking up to an App Store story that mentions a "surprise" for Tuesday and explains that users can expect a treat every day from December 24 to December 29.

Tuesday's surprise isn't live yet, but it will be shortly! Make sure you come back soon to check it out.  

Have you seen today's goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌'s Today, Games, and Apps tabs.

From December 24 to 29, you'll find a new surprise every day on the ‌App Store‌. Come back daily to discover which treat we have waiting for you!
The wording of the story suggests that Apple is planning to give away free apps and games in a promotion similar to the 12 Days of Christmas promotion that the company used to run several years back.

We don't know yet what app or game Apple plans to give away on December 24, but we should find out soon from Australian users. ‌App Store‌ users in other countries like the United States can expect to see the same promotions when December 24 rolls around.

bobob
2 hours ago at 08:26 am


With the margins Apple is getting on their products, I doubt that a give away worth a few dollars will affect their bottom line :).

I disagree.

I think it will increase their bottom line by increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty.
tonyduffe
1 hour ago at 09:02 am
And they're up.

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem:
To get you in the mood for mayhem, for today only, there's a special bundle on offer: the Holiday Boost Pack, which includes 200 gems and one golden ticket, available at a 60% discount off the regular value.

Canva:
To fire up that creative spark, for today only Canva Is offering a three-month subscription for the price of one month, available when you subscribe up front.



Daniel James
2 hours ago at 08:08 am
I'm not seeing this in the UK App Store, I hope we get it too. I loved 12 Days of Christmas when that was a thing. Hopefully it makes a comeback.
Pez555
26 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Is this the best you can do apple...
?
sulliweb
2 hours ago at 08:21 am
Well, it won’t be called the 12 days of Christmas, obviously... and 12 matched with the timing is a little too suggestive of the C word anyways, so it’ll be less... to be more inclusive obviously. That it will cost them less has absolutely nothing to do with it. ?
Plutonius
3 hours ago at 07:49 am
With the margins Apple is getting on their products, I doubt that a give away worth a few dollars will affect their bottom line :).
markfc
2 hours ago at 07:56 am
Used to love 12 days of christmas...
japanime
2 hours ago at 08:02 am
What's with the puke-green color scheme? ?
