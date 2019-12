Kuo: High-End Smartphones in 2020 to Feature Longer Optical Zoom, Including 10x on Huawei's P40 Pro

Optical zoom will be a key upgrade to high-end smartphones in 2020, according to the latest prediction from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the rear camera on Huawei's upcoming P40 Pro will feature a redesigned periscope telephoto lens and become the world's first smartphone with 10x optical zoom. The device is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.Huawei competitor Oppo had promised a smartphone with 10x optical zoom earlier this year, but it has so far only released a model with 10x hybrid zoom , which relies on a combination of optical zoom and software.Kuo said enhanced optical zoom will extend to more high-end smartphones next year, although he did not specify if that will include the iPhone, which currently maxes out at 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. Optical zoom preserves the quality of a shot when zooming in, while digital zoom results in some blurriness.In other camera news, a supply chain report from DigiTimes today claims that Apple's high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2020 will adopt sensor-shift image stabilization technology, but details are slim. It is unclear if this would represent an improvement over optical image stabilization in current iPhones.