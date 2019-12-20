On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Kuo: High-End Smartphones in 2020 to Feature Longer Optical Zoom, Including 10x on Huawei's P40 Pro
In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the rear camera on Huawei's upcoming P40 Pro will feature a redesigned periscope telephoto lens and become the world's first smartphone with 10x optical zoom. The device is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.
Huawei competitor Oppo had promised a smartphone with 10x optical zoom earlier this year, but it has so far only released a model with 10x hybrid zoom, which relies on a combination of optical zoom and software.
Kuo said enhanced optical zoom will extend to more high-end smartphones next year, although he did not specify if that will include the iPhone, which currently maxes out at 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. Optical zoom preserves the quality of a shot when zooming in, while digital zoom results in some blurriness.
In other camera news, a supply chain report from DigiTimes today claims that Apple's high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2020 will adopt sensor-shift image stabilization technology, but details are slim. It is unclear if this would represent an improvement over optical image stabilization in current iPhones.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2x is great for portraits, but why not more?
high quality zoom is what I’m looking for
Looking forward to getting next years iPhone..
Not sure what your point is - better optical zoom is a meaningful feature that has a specific use case. Many smartphone users have been waiting for such a feature for years. While you can get add-on lenses that provide a tiny bit of extra zoom (I had one by "Moment"), they're either phone specific or require you to keep buying adapters or cases as you upgrade the phone. And, of course, you have to remember to bring them. I don't even know where that lens is right now - in some box somewhere.
The features have to be meaningful and offer specific use cases...not just higher specs.
[ Read All Comments ]