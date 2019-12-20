Kuo: High-End Smartphones in 2020 to Feature Longer Optical Zoom, Including 10x on Huawei's P40 Pro

Friday December 20, 2019 6:25 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Optical zoom will be a key upgrade to high-end smartphones in 2020, according to the latest prediction from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the rear camera on Huawei's upcoming P40 Pro will feature a redesigned periscope telephoto lens and become the world's first smartphone with 10x optical zoom. The device is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.


Huawei competitor Oppo had promised a smartphone with 10x optical zoom earlier this year, but it has so far only released a model with 10x hybrid zoom, which relies on a combination of optical zoom and software.

Kuo said enhanced optical zoom will extend to more high-end smartphones next year, although he did not specify if that will include the iPhone, which currently maxes out at 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. Optical zoom preserves the quality of a shot when zooming in, while digital zoom results in some blurriness.

In other camera news, a supply chain report from DigiTimes today claims that Apple's high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2020 will adopt sensor-shift image stabilization technology, but details are slim. It is unclear if this would represent an improvement over optical image stabilization in current iPhones.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, Huawei, TF International Securities
[ 18 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
alpi123
1 hour ago at 06:30 am
I hope Apple pushes for high-quality optical zoom, I think it's one of the best features to have on a phone.
2x is great for portraits, but why not more?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
whoknows2597
1 hour ago at 06:33 am
I’m not in the market for a new iPhone until 2021ish, but if higher zoom is available on future models then BRING IT ON APPLE!

high quality zoom is what I’m looking for
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jcswim312
1 hour ago at 06:26 am
The competition from the competing smartphone manufacturers is definitely great for consumers!

Looking forward to getting next years iPhone..
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
PugMastaser
38 minutes ago at 07:15 am
My Huawei P30 Pro has a fantastic 5x optical zoom. The results are amazing. However, I'm not sure about the 10x optical zoom.... 3x is perfect, 5x is great, but 10x is much too long for practical use.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
melgross
34 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Optical stabilization is better than sensor shift, but costs more. The best is having both, which is possible.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rychiar
30 minutes ago at 07:22 am
I want this more than any other new feature
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Falhófnir
30 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Hopefully Apple will increase the zoom factor of the telephoto cameras, you can get decent enough 2x images with digital zoom (hence why at least earlier dual camera phones did exactly that in lower light conditions) it's above that image quality begins to deteriorate significantly.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TheralSadurns
14 minutes ago at 07:38 am
The iPhone does NOT have optical zoom. It just has two or three lenses with different focal lengths. Everything else is software.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
twolf2919
10 minutes ago at 07:43 am


The features have to be meaningful and offer specific use cases...not just higher specs.

Not sure what your point is - better optical zoom is a meaningful feature that has a specific use case. Many smartphone users have been waiting for such a feature for years. While you can get add-on lenses that provide a tiny bit of extra zoom (I had one by "Moment"), they're either phone specific or require you to keep buying adapters or cases as you upgrade the phone. And, of course, you have to remember to bring them. I don't even know where that lens is right now - in some box somewhere.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
1 hour ago at 06:27 am
The features have to be meaningful and offer specific use cases...not just higher specs.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]