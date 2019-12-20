Sensor-Shift Technology Could Bring Image Stabilization to Ultra-Wide Lens on 2020 iPhones

Friday December 20, 2019 8:01 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2020 will adopt sensor-shift image stabilization technology, according to a paywalled report today from hit-or-miss Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.


While details are slim, sensor-shift technology could bring image stabilization to the ultra-wide lens on high-end 2020 iPhones.

iPhone 11 Pro models feature optical image stabilization for both photo and video, but only when using the wide-angle or telephoto lenses. Sensor-shift technology could change this, as the stabilization would apply to the camera sensor itself and not be dependant on any specific lens.

Sensor-shifting image stabilization could also result in better shots with attachable lens accessories like the OlloClip.

The report backs rumors that the high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones will each sport a triple-lens rear camera system with time-of-flight 3D sensing. Largan Precision is said to be the primary supplier of the lenses, fulfilling 80 percent of orders, with Genius Electric Optical picking up the remaining 20 percent.

Taiwan-based ALPS will supply motors for the sensor-shifting stabilization, and Sony will offer CMOS image sensors, the report adds.

There's another benefit to implementing sensor-shift - ultra-high resolution imaging by taking multiple exposures with the sensor shifted a pixel or 1/2 pixel between exposures. It's only feasible in good light, so that the burst can be done quickly and at fast shutter speeds, unless the users mounts the camera/phone on a tripod.
Ultra wide tends not to need IS as camera shake doesn’t impact the final image like it does when you are dealing with a telephoto. IS in general is good in the 70mm + range or their equivalent phone camera range.
