Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Discounts Philips Hue Play Starter Kit, UE Wonderboom, and More Holiday Gift Ideas

Wednesday December 18, 2019 11:14 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy's 12 Days of Deals shopping event is still going on as we get closer to Christmas. Today, that includes solid discounts on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker and the Philips Hue Play Starter Kit.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Regarding the latter accessory, you can get this starter kit for $119.99, which is a $30 discount on its usual $149.99 price. But, Best Buy is also throwing in a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card, making the Hue Play starter kit a solid chance to get some extra credit to put towards your other holiday purchases at the retailer.

Best Buy Holiday Sale


Like other days in the Best Buy event, all of the deals listed in this article will expire later tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT, and some have limited quantities. Head to our full Deals Roundup for more sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments