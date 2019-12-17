'Life is Strange 2' is Coming to macOS on December 19

Feral today announced that the adventure game Life is Strange 2 will be coming to macOS and Linux platforms in 2019. The first episode of Life is Strange 2 was just released on September 27 for Windows PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and four more episodes will be out in the next few months.
Feral's port on macOS and Linux is expected to be the full game with all episodes, similar to company's work on the port for Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Life is Strange 2 is the second main entry in the series (following the original 2015 game) and follows brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz as they go on the run to Mexico after a mysterious supernatural incident in their hometown of Seattle.
Similar to the other games in the franchise, the sequel will force players to make difficult decisions throughout the adventure, leading to different story branches and even changing the way that lead character Daniel behaves. Although it is a sequel to Life is Strange, Life is Strange 2 features new characters and a different setting than the 2015 game.
Feral Interactive today announced that Life is Strange 2, the next instalment in the much loved narrative adventure series, is coming to macOS and Linux in 2019. Originally developed by DONTNOD Entertainment and published by Square Enix on Windows and console, this is the much-anticipated sequel to 2015's BAFTA Award-winning Life is Strange.A specific release date in 2019 was not given by Feral. As a comparison, the publisher's port of Life is Strange: Before the Storm launched in September 2018, 13 months after it arrived on console and PC in August 2017. The first game is also available to play on iOS.
After a tragic and mysterious incident in Seattle, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz run away from home and head for Mexico. Life on the road is tough, and responsibility for his much younger brother soon brings Sean to the realisation that the decisions he makes on their journey south will impact their lives forever...