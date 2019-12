Apple News Partnering With ABC News to Provide Coverage of 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Apple today announced that it will be collaborating with ABC News to provide up-to-the-minute coverage of the key events of the 2020 U.S. presidential election through the Apple News app.The coverage will begin with the Democratic primary debate on February 7, 2020 in New Hampshire. Apple News will feature ABC News videos and live-streaming coverage, as well as FiveThirtyEight polling data, infographics, and analysis during key moments in the 2020 election, according to Apple.Apple News, ABC News, and WMUR-TV will also partner for the February debate, the first to be held after primary voting begins.The partnership will extend through Super Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the general election debates, election night, and the 2021 presidential inauguration.