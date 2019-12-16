On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Apple News Partnering With ABC News to Provide Coverage of 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
The coverage will begin with the Democratic primary debate on February 7, 2020 in New Hampshire. Apple News will feature ABC News videos and live-streaming coverage, as well as FiveThirtyEight polling data, infographics, and analysis during key moments in the 2020 election, according to Apple.
Apple News, ABC News, and WMUR-TV will also partner for the February debate, the first to be held after primary voting begins.
The partnership will extend through Super Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the general election debates, election night, and the 2021 presidential inauguration.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
UGH... ABC is part of all the Fake News..... :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:
Oh boy, here we go.
UGH... ABC is part of all the Fake News..... :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:
As opposed to Breitbart and Fox, those bastions of fact-based news reporting integrity?
[ Read All Comments ]