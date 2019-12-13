iMac Pro Works With Apple's New Pro Display XDR, But Limited to 5K Resolution

Friday December 13, 2019 8:16 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Shortly after the Pro Display XDR became available to order this week, Stephen Hackett of Relay FM noted that the iMac Pro was not included in the list of Mac models compatible with the display on Apple's website.


Fortunately, video editor Thomas Grove Carter has since demonstrated that the iMac Pro can in fact drive the Pro Display XDR, but only at a 5K resolution. This is likely because the iMac Pro uses Intel's older "Alpine Ridge" Thunderbolt 3 controller without enough bandwidth to drive a 6K display.


To use the Pro Display XDR at its full 6K resolution, the display must be connected to the new Mac Pro with MPX Module GPUs, a 2018 or later 15-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, or a 2019 iMac. To our best knowledge, all of these models are equipped with Intel's newer "Titan Ridge" Thunderbolt 3 controller.

The Pro Display XDR also works at full 6K resolution with any Mac with Thunderbolt 3 ports paired with a Blackmagic eGPU or Blackmagic eGPU Pro. Those external GPUs are equipped with the "Titan Ridge" controller as well.

The Pro Display XDR is aimed at professional users, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It is priced at $4,999 and up.

(Hat tip to Myke Hurley!)

Avatar
jclardy
13 minutes ago at 08:23 am
That sucks. I wonder if Apple will release a "normal" 5k display that would pair nicely with the iMac Pro/iMac and the mac mini.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Canada420
12 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Nope. Working in a degraded state from its peak performance is not best described as simply "working". That the iMac Pro can't push any flavor of 6k to their own external Pro display, just a huge flop and egg on Tims face.

Keep in mind the 16" MBP can drive the full 6K. Apple has some explaining to do to iMac Pro customers.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Digital Skunk
12 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Now this is excellent information to have. I haven't used a desktop Mac in a long time but may pick up a MacPro over an iMac Pro. My Apple laptops stay current, though, and the BMD eGPU Pro is a no brainer. I wasn't planning on buying an XDR for the home office but maybe I can convince the lady of the house to forgo the closet renovations.


Nope. Working in a degraded state from its peak performance is not best described as simply "working". That the iMac Pro can't push any flavor of 6k to thier own external Pro display, just a huge flop and egg on Tims face.


I know this solution stinks since it adds another $1k to your price, but you can drive the XDR from the eGPU plugged into the iMac Pro. It seems it's high time for an updated iMac Pro.
Rating: 1 Votes

