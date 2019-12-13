iMac Pro Works With Apple's New Pro Display XDR, But Limited to 5K Resolution

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Fortunately, video editor Thomas Grove Carter has since demonstrated that the iMac Pro can in fact drive the Pro Display XDR, but only at a 5K resolution. This is likely because the iMac Pro uses Intel's older "Alpine Ridge" Thunderbolt 3 controller without enough bandwidth to drive a 6K display.
Confirmation that the #iMacPro does drive the #ProDisplayXDR 🧐— Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 13, 2019
At 5k. Not 6k. pic.twitter.com/3k91J00IzY
To use the Pro Display XDR at its full 6K resolution, the display must be connected to the new Mac Pro with MPX Module GPUs, a 2018 or later 15-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, or a 2019 iMac. To our best knowledge, all of these models are equipped with Intel's newer "Titan Ridge" Thunderbolt 3 controller.
The Pro Display XDR also works at full 6K resolution with any Mac with Thunderbolt 3 ports paired with a Blackmagic eGPU or Blackmagic eGPU Pro. Those external GPUs are equipped with the "Titan Ridge" controller as well.
The Pro Display XDR is aimed at professional users, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It is priced at $4,999 and up.
(Hat tip to Myke Hurley!)
Keep in mind the 16" MBP can drive the full 6K. Apple has some explaining to do to iMac Pro customers.
Nope. Working in a degraded state from its peak performance is not best described as simply "working". That the iMac Pro can't push any flavor of 6k to thier own external Pro display, just a huge flop and egg on Tims face.
I know this solution stinks since it adds another $1k to your price, but you can drive the XDR from the eGPU plugged into the iMac Pro. It seems it's high time for an updated iMac Pro.
