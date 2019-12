Apple, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and former first lady Michelle Obama have teamed up to donate Macs and iPads to Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C., a school with a high percentage of low-income students.Apple's donation includes iMacs for the school, a MacBook Air for each teacher, and an iPad for each student. The school is also receiving a $100,000 cash donation and a new basketball court from Ellen."Every child deserves the opportunity to create something that can change the world," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.The donation was part of day one of Ellen's "Greatest Night of Giveaways," which will continue to air on NBC for the next two nights.