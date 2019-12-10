Apple Releases tvOS 13.3 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Tuesday December 10, 2019 10:02 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released tvOS 13.3, the second major update to the tvOS 13 operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.3 comes over a month after the launch of the tvOS 13.2 update.

‌tvOS 13.3‌, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ by going to System -> Software Update. ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌‌‌tvOS 13‌‌‌.3 automatically.


tvOS 13.3 adds a useful new setting that's designed to let you change the main banner interface in the ‌Apple TV‌ app from What to Watch to Up Next, which displays content from shows that you're already watching rather than show suggestions.

The option can be accessed by going to the Settings app, choosing Apps, and selecting the TV app. From there, select Home Screen and choose "Up Next" in the "Top Shelf" section.

We didn't find any additional new features in tvOS 13.3 during the beta testing period, making it unclear what else might be included, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Details on the update will be provided through Apple's tvOS support document.

