Apple Store App Gains Redesigned Shop Tab

According to Apple, the new tab features richer visuals, better personalization, and more relevant info for each individual shopper. Apple says that the new shopping experience is better tailored to "you and the devices you own."
An introductory splash screen for the update says that users can go from browsing to buying with a tap or dive into detailed product stories before adding something to the shopping bag.
There's also now an option to save passes for in-store pickups right in the Wallet app, which will make picking up items ordered online much easier when you arrive at your local Apple Store.
The Apple Store app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]