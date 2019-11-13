New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Announces Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR to Ship in December

Wednesday November 13, 2019 5:49 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple has officially announced that its long-awaited Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available starting in December.


The base model ‌Mac Pro‌ starts at $5,999 and features an 8-core 3.5GHz Intel Xeon processor, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are available on Apple's website.

The high-throughput machine was originally announced in June, when Apple promised a "fall" release. Bloomberg also reported on Tuesday that the ‌Mac Pro‌ would be available next month.
Today, Apple also announced that the all-new ‌Mac Pro‌, the world's best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world's best pro display, will be available in December. Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, ‌Mac Pro‌ features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world's most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point.
Apple is also releasing the Pro Display XDR alongside the ‌Mac Pro‌ next month. The high-end monitor costs $4,999, or $5,999 for a version with a "nano-texture" matte coating. The stand costs $999 and a VESA mount costs $199.

Today's announcement was brief, and Apple stopped short of providing specific dates for ‌Mac Pro‌ and Pro Display XDR preorders and availability.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
[ 1 comments ]