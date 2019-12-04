On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
BMW No Longer Charging Monthly Fee for CarPlay in Cars With Newest Software
No other car manufacturer that offers CarPlay charges a monthly fee, so this change was understandably unpopular with BMW customers. Prior to the subscription fee, BMW charged a one-time $300 upgrade fee.
Given the negative sentiment over the subscription charges, BMW is now changing its plans. According to a BMW spokesperson that spoke with British site AutoCar, BMW will now offer CarPlay for free for the lifetime of the car on all models that have the latest ConnectedDrive infotainment system installed.
Models that do not use the latest system, such as the i3 and the i8, will now require a one-time fee instead of the subscription access. Going forward, in vehicles with the new system, CarPlay will be available at no cost.
U.S. site Autoblog has confirmed that BMW is also making this change in the United States. "BMW is always looking to satisfy our customers' needs and this policy change is intended to provide BMW owners with a better ownership experience," a BMW spokesperson told Autoblog after being asked why the change was made.
It's not yet clear when BMW customers who already pay for a subscription will be able to stop paying for CarPlay access, nor is there word on whether BMW will be reimbursing customers who already paid for a longterm CarPlay subscription.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Cars should be free! Everything should be free! Just like in the worker's paradise of the USSR! Those were the days, comrades, when we could ride our Volgas and marvel at the glory of our society.
It's unbelievable that BMW is trying to make money. What a bunch of greedy corporate running dogs!
Cars should be free! Everything should be free! Just like in the worker's paradise of the USSR! Those were the days, comrades, when we could ride our Volgas and marvel at the glory of our society.
In this case, they are/were being greedy. Changing for something Apple created and every other carmaker is not charing for...
It's unbelievable that BMW is trying to make money. What a bunch of greedy corporate running dogs!
Cars should be free! Everything should be free! Just like in the worker's paradise of the USSR! Those were the days, comrades, when we could ride our Volgas and marvel at the glory of our society.
Except in this case you can buy cars at a fraction of the cost of a Bloated Money Waste that don't charge a fee to use a functionality thats built into the car's head unit.
At the end of the day, they did a pricing exercise, it met negative feedback and they listened to the consumer. Thats how business rolls people. Kudos to BMW
I agree. If you don't like their business model, don't buy the cars. They disclose this beforehand at the dealership. I chose to pay for the subscription because I wanted the convenience of CarPlay. I welcome this change and don't expect other services BMW offers to follow.
Just here to see how this gets spun into BMW is evil thread.
At the end of the day, they did a pricing exercise, it met negative feedback and they listened to the consumer. Thats how business rolls people. Kudos to BMW
[ Read All Comments ]