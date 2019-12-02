Apple Shares New 'Snowbrawl' Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Video

Monday December 2, 2019 12:15 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple this afternoon shared a new video in its long running "Shot on iPhone" series, this time showing off the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 11 Pro.

The new "Snowbrawl" video features a cinematic snowball fight between two warring teams.


"Make your holiday videos epic with the highest-quality video in a smartphone, ever," reads the tagline for the video, which was directed by David Leitch.

Apple has also shared a companion video that offers up a look behind the scenes at how the new ad was shot.


Apple has shared many "Shot on ‌iPhone‌" photos and videos over the years, updating the available content with the launch of each new ‌iPhone‌ model.

Apple's ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌, which is used for the newest ad, features a triple-lens camera with the best wide-angle sensor Apple has released so far along with a telephoto lens and a super wide-angle lens for better landscape shots.

Tags: Apple ads, Shot on iPhone
[ 6 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
aevan
18 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Amazing camera. When it comes to video, Apple is really ahead of the rest of the industry.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]