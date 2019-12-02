On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Cyber Monday 2019: Get an Exclusive Discount on the 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle With Parallels Desktop, Banktivity, and More at $36
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with StackSocial. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apps in the bundle include Parallels Desktop 15, PDF Expert, Banktivity 7, TextExpander, and more. You can find the full list below, along with each app's valued price. To get the discount, add the 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle to your cart on StackSocial, head to checkout, and enter the code RUMORS40 in the promo code box.
The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle
- Parallels Desktop 15 ($79.99 value) - Run thousands of Windows apps without compromising on performance
- PDF Expert ($79.99 value) - An Apple Editors’ Choice Winner, this app helps you edit text, images, and links on PDFs
- Aurora HDR 2019 ($99.99 value) - Create stunning professional HDR photos in seconds
- iMazing 2 ($89.99 value) - Manage and transfer all your iOS data between devices in one app
- xMind 8 Pro ($129 value) - Organize your ideas with multiple mind mapping charts in one map
- Banktivity 7 ($69.99 value) - See all of your accounts in one place and make smart financial decisions
- NetSpot Pro ($149 value) - Optimize your wi-fi connection (visualize, manage, troubleshoot, audit, plan and deploy wireless networks)
- Windscribe VPN Pro ($216 value) - Privately browse the internet and protect your online data
- Live Home 3 Pro for Mac ($69.99 value) - Design advanced floor plans using intuitive, point and click drafting tools
- TextExpander ($49.92 value) - Save time and keystrokes by creating shortcut auto-fill snippets
- RapidWeaver 8 ($84.99 value) - Design your own website without zero code
- Disk Drill PRO ($89 value) - Recover accidently deleted files from your Mac
- DeltaWalker Pro ($59.95 value) - Compare, edit-in place, and merge text files side by side