Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Black Friday 2019: Save on App Store and iTunes Gift Cards (Up to 20% Off, Get $100 Cards for $80)
- Amazon has a lightning deal that includes $100 App Store and iTunes gift cards for $80, but only for Amazon Prime members. This one won't last long.
- Best Buy has 20 percent off iTunes gift cards. This is one of the best all-around deals today, netting you the $100 iTunes gift card for just $80 in both digital and physical versions.
- Sam's Club has a similar 20 percent sale, netting you a $100 iTunes card multi-pack of four $25 cards for $79.47. The retailer also has $50 iTunes gift cards for $42.98.
- Costco has $100 iTunes gift cards for $79.49 for a limited time. This sale will last through December 2, only two cards can be purchased per member, and the card will be delivered via email.
- Target is offering buy one, get one 30 percent off on iTunes gift cards, where the lower-priced gift card will be 30 percent off.
- BJ's Wholesale has up to 15 percent off App Store and iTunes gift cards, aimed at $40 multipacks, $50 cards, and $100 cards.