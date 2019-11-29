Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Macs

Friday November 29, 2019 6:49 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Black Friday is upon us and that means many deals on Macs. We've rounded up many of the best offers available below.


16-inch MacBook Pro


B&H Photo Video is offering $200 off standard 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations:Expercom is offering up to $437 off custom 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with upgraded processor, RAM, storage, and graphics specifications compared to Apple's pricing. Expercom is also offering AppleCare+ for the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $329, which is $50 less than what Apple charges.

15-inch MacBook Pro


B&H is offering up to $450 off the 15-inch MacBook Pro released in May 2019:

13-inch MacBook Pro


Best Buy is taking up to $300 off 13-inch MacBook Pro models released in 2019:

MacBook Air


B&H is offering up to $270 off the latest MacBook Air:
Micro Center has the lowest price ever on the 2019 MacBook Air, offering the base model for just $779 on Black Friday. However, the deal is limited to in-store pickup only, so you will have to live near one of their 25 locations across the United States. Quantities are likely very limited.

iMac


Expercom is offering $541 off the latest 27-inch iMac with a 3.7GHz six-core 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of Fusion Drive storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics.

Apple's Black Friday Event



Apple's four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event is live in many countries. In the United States, customers can get a $200 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro, or a $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new MacBook Air.

Make sure to check out our full Black Friday roundup to find great deals on all of the latest Apple products, accessories, and much more.

