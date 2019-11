Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Macs

16-inch MacBook Pro

15-inch MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

iMac

Apple's Black Friday Event

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Black Friday is upon us and that means many deals on Macs. We've rounded up many of the best offers available below.B&H Photo Video is offeringstandard 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations:Expercom is offering up to $437 off custom 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with upgraded processor, RAM, storage, and graphics specifications compared to Apple's pricing. Expercom is also offering AppleCare+ for the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $329, which is $50 less than what Apple charges.B&H is offeringthe 15-inch MacBook Pro released in May 2019:Best Buy is taking13-inch MacBook Pro models released in 2019:B&H is offeringthe latest MacBook Air:Micro Center has theon the 2019 MacBook Air, offering the base model for just $779 on Black Friday . However, the deal is limited to in-store pickup only, so you will have to live near one of their 25 locations across the United States. Quantities are likely very limited.Expercom is offering $541 off the latest 27-inch iMac with a 3.7GHz six-core 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of Fusion Drive storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics. Apple's four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event is live in many countries. In the United States, customers can get a $200 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro, or a $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new MacBook Air.Make sure to check out our fullto find great deals on all of the latest Apple products, accessories, and much more.