Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Macs
16-inch MacBook Pro
B&H Photo Video is offering $200 off standard 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations:
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray - $2,199, down from $2,399
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,199, down from $2,399
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Gray - $2,599, down from $2,799
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Silver - $2,599, down from $2,799
15-inch MacBook Pro
B&H is offering up to $450 off the 15-inch MacBook Pro released in May 2019:
- 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Silver - $1,999, down from $2,399
- 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray - $2,349, down from $2,399
- 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,349, down from $2,399
13-inch MacBook Pro
Best Buy is taking up to $300 off 13-inch MacBook Pro models released in 2019:
- 1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00
- 1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,499.99, down from $1,799.00
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00
MacBook Air
B&H is offering up to $270 off the latest MacBook Air:
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Space Gray - $899, down from $1,099
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Silver - $899, down from $1,099
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Space Gray - $1,099, down from $1,299
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Silver - $1,099, down from $1,299
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Space Gray - $1,299, down from $1,499
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Silver - $1,299, down from $1,499
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Gray - $1,629, down from $1,899
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Silver - $1,629, down from $1,899
iMac
Expercom is offering $541 off the latest 27-inch iMac with a 3.7GHz six-core 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of Fusion Drive storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics.
Apple's Black Friday Event
Apple's four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event is live in many countries. In the United States, customers can get a $200 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro, or a $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new MacBook Air.
Make sure to check out our full Black Friday roundup to find great deals on all of the latest Apple products, accessories, and much more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.